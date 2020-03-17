NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Purchases New Holdings in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 26,606 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 21,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 71,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 26,162 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 512,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,308,000 after purchasing an additional 298,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Zendesk news, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $129,268.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,984.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $53,849.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,144,014.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,843 shares of company stock worth $11,506,614. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEN opened at $54.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Zendesk Inc has a one year low of $54.07 and a one year high of $94.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.20.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $229.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.61 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.87% and a negative net margin of 20.78%. Zendesk’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zendesk Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZEN. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Zendesk from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Saturday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Zendesk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.52.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

