NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Purchases New Position in Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter.

Get Advanced Disposal Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.20.

NYSE ADSW opened at $32.80 on Tuesday. Advanced Disposal Services Inc has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 83.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.81.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Advanced Disposal Services had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $400.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Disposal Services Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Disposal Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Disposal Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.