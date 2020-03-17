NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Acquires Shares of 5,111 Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,899,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,882 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after acquiring an additional 389,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,499,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,319,000 after acquiring an additional 141,201 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the 4th quarter worth $2,295,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

CRTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Criteo from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Criteo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.32.

NASDAQ CRTO opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $580.54 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.58. Criteo SA has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $27.91.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $266.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.30 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 4.01%. Criteo’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Criteo SA will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

