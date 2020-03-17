3,800 Shares in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) Bought by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASB. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 56.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $123,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,366 shares in the company, valued at $398,358.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Hutchinson purchased 5,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,261. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 27,000 shares of company stock worth $432,170 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

ASB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Associated Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Associated Banc Corp has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $23.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $293.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Associated Banc Corp will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.55%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.