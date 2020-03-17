NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Increases Stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 733.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in SITE Centers by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SITE Centers by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SITC opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.73. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $15.85.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $111.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.88%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SITE Centers from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

