NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Has $90,000 Holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc reduced its holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,192,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,195,000 after acquiring an additional 63,089 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 126,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,292,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,755,000 after buying an additional 11,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth $12,932,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SNX opened at $77.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.47. SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $77.56 and a 52-week high of $153.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.05.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total value of $262,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,128.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 17,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total value of $2,614,923.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,793.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,452 shares of company stock worth $5,549,579. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.43.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

