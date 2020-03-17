NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Invests $102,000 in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,909 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $384,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $393,000.

In related news, Director Mark E. Ellis purchased 10,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $175,300.00. Also, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $95,595.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,892.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PDCE. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.56.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. PDC Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $47.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.97.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $265.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.35 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PDC Energy Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

