NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Invests $91,000 in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Sidoti raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Physical Therapy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $64.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.17. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.28 and a 12-month high of $148.48.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $122.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.45 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 45.39%.

In other news, Director Regg E. Swanson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.71 per share, with a total value of $201,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

