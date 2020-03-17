8,101 Shares in Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) Acquired by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Conn’s by 4,293.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Conn’s by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conn’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Conn’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Conn’s by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CONN opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Conn’s Inc has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $27.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.87. The stock has a market cap of $167.02 million, a P/E ratio of 1.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.35.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens decreased their target price on Conn’s from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

