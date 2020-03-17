NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Lowers Stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lowered its position in shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 57.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Medifast were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Medifast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Medifast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medifast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medifast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Medifast during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MED stock opened at $57.14 on Tuesday. Medifast Inc has a one year low of $57.06 and a one year high of $159.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.52. The company has a market capitalization of $806.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.59. Medifast had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 62.24%. The firm had revenue of $170.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medifast Inc will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MED shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medifast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Medifast from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Medifast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.67.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

