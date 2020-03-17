NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Buys 1,400 Shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 466.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Meritage Homes by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the third quarter worth $2,864,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the third quarter worth $2,832,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Meritage Homes by 34.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 209,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,739,000 after purchasing an additional 53,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the third quarter worth $6,965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTH. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.93.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,761,305. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $925,953.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,988.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 80,826 shares of company stock worth $5,534,778 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

MTH stock opened at $35.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Meritage Homes Corp has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $76.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.52.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.73. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Corp will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

