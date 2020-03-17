Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 2,650 Shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CRA International were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRAI. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CRA International by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of CRA International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of CRA International by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 35,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CRA International by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of CRA International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRAI stock opened at $31.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.00 and a 200-day moving average of $48.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CRA International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The firm has a market cap of $341.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.20.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). CRA International had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $119.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CRA International, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. CRA International’s payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of CRA International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

