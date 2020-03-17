Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $412,000 Investment in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMCH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in BMC Stock by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in BMC Stock by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 193,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 33,555 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in BMC Stock by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in BMC Stock by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BMC Stock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Get BMC Stock alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BMCH opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.08.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $890.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BMCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of BMC Stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for BMC Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMC Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.