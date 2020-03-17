Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,136 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,575 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in ChannelAdvisor were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECOM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 289.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ECOM. B. Riley boosted their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. First Analysis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:ECOM opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. ChannelAdvisor Corp has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $12.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.83 million, a P/E ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.27.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $34.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 2.68%. ChannelAdvisor’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor Corp will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 458,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,323,205.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock worth $984,050 over the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

