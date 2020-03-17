19,900 Shares in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 392.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KREF shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Compass Point started coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

KREF stock opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.07. The company has a current ratio of 499.05, a quick ratio of 499.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $939.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.32. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $22.03.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 48.01%. On average, analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

