VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,403 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 78,537 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.31% of VAALCO Energy worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 16.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 118,184 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 16,408 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 791,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 18,278 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 46.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

Shares of VAALCO Energy stock opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.47 million, a P/E ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.55. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 16.41%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EGY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of VAALCO Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY).

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.