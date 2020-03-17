Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) Holdings Raised by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,253 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Superior Industries International were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUP. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Superior Industries International by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Superior Industries International by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 116,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 11,642 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Superior Industries International by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 95,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 11,988 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Superior Industries International stock opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03. The company has a market cap of $36.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Superior Industries International Inc has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $6.30.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.16 million. Superior Industries International had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Superior Industries International Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SUP. Benchmark began coverage on Superior Industries International in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Superior Industries International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

