Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 186,052 Shares of TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) by 80.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 186,052 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in TiVo were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIVO. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in TiVo by 543.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 995,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 840,719 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in TiVo by 290.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 419,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 312,233 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in TiVo by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 700,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 293,900 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in TiVo by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,322,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,693,000 after purchasing an additional 266,024 shares during the period. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new stake in TiVo in the fourth quarter valued at $1,809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TiVo stock opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.81. TiVo Corp has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The company has a market cap of $767.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.07.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. TiVo had a positive return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 61.38%. The firm had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TiVo Corp will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TIVO. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of TiVo in a report on Friday, February 14th. BWS Financial downgraded TiVo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

TiVo Company Profile

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

