Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,475 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRTA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Forterra by 2,552.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Forterra by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Forterra by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 98,300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Forterra in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forterra in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FRTA. TheStreet raised Forterra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Forterra in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.75 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Forterra to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

NASDAQ:FRTA opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $509.10 million, a PE ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09. Forterra Inc has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.44.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $363.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.00 million. Forterra had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Forterra Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

