Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 346,300 Shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,109,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.11% of Avnet worth $47,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avnet by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

NYSE:AVT opened at $23.56 on Tuesday. Avnet has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $49.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.75.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd.

AVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cross Research lowered shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.