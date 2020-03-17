Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 52.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,121,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,229,423 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $46,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,885,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,725 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of US Foods by 653.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,994,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,836 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 1,620.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,413 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,628,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of US Foods by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,412,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,037,000 after purchasing an additional 880,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

USFD stock opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.71. US Foods Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $43.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.37.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 1.48%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra lowered US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on US Foods from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. US Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

