Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Stock Position Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.19% of Chase worth $46,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chase by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Chase by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Chase by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Chase by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chase by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chase alerts:

CCF opened at $68.10 on Tuesday. Chase Co. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $127.50.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.80 million during the quarter.

In other Chase news, Chairman Peter R. Chase sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $60,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 94,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,354,492.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Chase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

About Chase

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials to wire and cable manufacturers; laminated film foils for use in communication and local area network cables; moisture protective coatings for the electronics industry; laminated durable papers, including laminated papers for envelope converting and commercial printing industries; pulling and detection tapes for fiber optic cables, and water and natural gas lines, as well as power, data, and video cables; cover tapes for semiconductor components; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings for automotive and industrial applications; polymeric microspheres; water-based polyurethane dispersions for various coating products; and superabsorbent polymers.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.