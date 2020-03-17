Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $46.74 Million Position in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 819,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.32% of Universal worth $46,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Universal by 125.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 53,161 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Universal by 43.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Universal by 241.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal by 13.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Universal by 124.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 145,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 80,488 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UVV opened at $39.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Universal Corp has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

