Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $45.44 Million in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 542,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,435,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.75% of Teladoc Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $594,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 458,989 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,426,000 after purchasing an additional 39,694 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 54,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 13,466 shares during the period.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $116.74 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health Inc has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $153.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.59 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.67.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $156.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird cut Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.22.

In other news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

