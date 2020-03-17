Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $46.15 Million in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 286,415 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,153,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 291.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 879,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $141,694,000 after buying an additional 654,492 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,541,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $249,450,000 after buying an additional 516,458 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 203.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 630,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,631,000 after buying an additional 422,625 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,924,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 551,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,934,000 after buying an additional 308,473 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on Motorola Solutions to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.19.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $16,594,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $189,036.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,088 shares of company stock valued at $28,987,460. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI opened at $145.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.61. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $136.01 and a 52-week high of $187.49. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.52.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 136.86% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

