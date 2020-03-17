Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $46.09 Million Stake in Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,641,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.70% of Sibanye Gold worth $46,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 19.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Sibanye Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sibanye Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sibanye Gold in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:SBGL opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.29. Sibanye Gold Ltd has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.59.

Sibanye Gold Profile

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

