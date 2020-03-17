Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 224,809 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,072,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 224,809 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.20% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $45,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,862,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,383,000 after purchasing an additional 318,287 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,849,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,083,000 after purchasing an additional 183,517 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 1,482.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 94,569 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $2,184,000. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $1,859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Cleveland Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

CALM stock opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.53 and a beta of 0.34. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average of $40.38.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.90 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

