Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,941,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $45,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SC. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 9.7% during the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,620,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,916,000 after acquiring an additional 934,741 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,072,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 524,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 434,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,161,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 423,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter.

SC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

SC stock opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average of $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 62.53 and a quick ratio of 62.53.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

