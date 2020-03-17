Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 187,005 Shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 479,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 187,005 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.99% of Solaredge Technologies worth $45,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 533,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,670,000 after acquiring an additional 28,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, Director Doron Inbar sold 11,667 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $1,596,628.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,316.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $2,928,661.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,809,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,712 shares of company stock valued at $10,353,430 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $117.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $81.19 on Tuesday. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $36.28 and a 52 week high of $143.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of -0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.54. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $418.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

