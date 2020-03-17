Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $46.03 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 868,732 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,025,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 17,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Nomura reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.95.

ORCL stock opened at $42.72 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The company has a market cap of $153.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.93 and a 200 day moving average of $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

