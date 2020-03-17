Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 639,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 349,422 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.67% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $45,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 862.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $40.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.71. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $78.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.63.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $338.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AEIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

