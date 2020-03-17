Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,168,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,434 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.24% of Monmouth R.E. Inv. worth $45,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MNR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Monmouth R.E. Inv. alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MNR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monmouth R.E. Inv. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NYSE:MNR opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a current ratio of 8.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.65. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.53.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $41.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 38.88%. Research analysts forecast that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

In other news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $120,348.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,296.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Samuel A. Landy sold 6,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $89,488.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 4,118 shares of company stock valued at $56,110 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

About Monmouth R.E. Inv.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.