128 Shares in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX) Bought by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the fourth quarter valued at about $482,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the fourth quarter valued at about $546,000.

Shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN stock opened at $187.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $336.57 and a 200-day moving average of $313.77. UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $394.05.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX)

Receive News & Ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

128 Shares in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN Bought by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.
128 Shares in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN Bought by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.
975 Shares in IAA Bought by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.
975 Shares in IAA Bought by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Buys New Shares in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Buys New Shares in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in TransUnion
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in TransUnion
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Takes Position in JetBlue Airways Co.
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Takes Position in JetBlue Airways Co.
Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Position in Twilio Inc
Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Position in Twilio Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report