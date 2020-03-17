128 Shares in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX) Bought by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the fourth quarter valued at about $482,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the fourth quarter valued at about $546,000.

Shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN stock opened at $187.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $336.57 and a 200-day moving average of $313.77. UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $394.05.

