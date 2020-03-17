975 Shares in IAA (NYSE:IAA) Bought by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in IAA (NYSE:IAA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of IAA by 444.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 70,600 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the 3rd quarter worth $8,527,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of IAA by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 12,008 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of IAA by 810.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the 3rd quarter worth $1,800,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IAA. Northcoast Research raised IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IAA in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

Shares of NYSE IAA opened at $29.39 on Tuesday. IAA has a 12-month low of $26.58 and a 12-month high of $51.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.38.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

