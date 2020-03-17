Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Buys New Shares in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 705.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 18,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $2,033,006.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,308,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $80.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.79. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 1 year low of $75.53 and a 1 year high of $122.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.71. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $125.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

