Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 598 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in TransUnion by 345.9% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 453.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David M. Neenan sold 37,948 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $3,092,762.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,475,887. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 9,053 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $905,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,314 shares of company stock worth $9,112,944. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $65.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.13. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $63.03 and a 52-week high of $101.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

Several research firms recently commented on TRU. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.90.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

