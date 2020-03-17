Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Takes Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 475.8% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $46,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,657,022.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,927 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $38,559.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,095.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,413 shares of company stock valued at $388,329 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Buckingham Research downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.99.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

