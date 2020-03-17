Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2020

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.07% of Twilio worth $9,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Twilio by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in Twilio by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Twilio by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Twilio by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 15,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total transaction of $1,539,137.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.82, for a total value of $2,470,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,807 shares of company stock worth $17,387,226 over the last ninety days. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Twilio from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities raised Twilio to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.78.

TWLO opened at $71.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Twilio Inc has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $151.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.60.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

