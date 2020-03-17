Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Holdings in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,831 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.22% of Nomad Foods worth $9,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 826.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 458.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Shares of NOMD opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. Nomad Foods Ltd has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $23.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.32.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Nomad Foods’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NOMD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nomad Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.