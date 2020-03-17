Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 61.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,228 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.10% of Whirlpool worth $9,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $1,157,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.88.

Shares of WHR opened at $92.79 on Tuesday. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $92.14 and a twelve month high of $163.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

In other news, EVP Shengpo Wu purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $56,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,224. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $411,469.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

