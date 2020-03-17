Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Holdings Lifted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,736 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,655 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.56% of Comfort Systems USA worth $10,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 219.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 60,998 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 29.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,476,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $94,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $31.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.34. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.87 and a 12-month high of $58.21.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $719.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.00%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

