ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 1,713 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth about $833,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after buying an additional 59,978 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 407,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,334,000 after buying an additional 155,727 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,928,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,740,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,043,000 after buying an additional 120,840 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TTEK shares. Sidoti cut their price target on Tetra Tech from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $70.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $99.34.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $614.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.07 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.93%.

In other news, Director Hugh M. Grant sold 8,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Derek G. Amidon sold 4,783 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $430,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,787,585. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.