Raymond James & Associates Acquires 2,887 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.14% of Hubbell worth $11,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hubbell by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,178,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,250,000 after buying an additional 131,714 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hubbell by 10.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 680,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,415,000 after buying an additional 64,277 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Hubbell by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 554,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,985,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Hubbell by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 553,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,794,000 after buying an additional 22,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Hubbell by 791.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 496,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,339,000 after buying an additional 440,506 shares during the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hubbell from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.33.

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 1,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $283,517.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,422,411.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David G. Nord sold 6,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $944,547.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,602 shares in the company, valued at $23,489,648.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $108.51 on Tuesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $106.92 and a 1 year high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.64. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.46.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.08. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 44.83%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.