Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,664 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $11,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $500,000.

NASDAQ CFO opened at $45.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.91. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $54.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

