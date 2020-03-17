Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 30.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LSXMA. Citigroup upped their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Shares of LSXMA opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 12-month low of $28.61 and a 12-month high of $51.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.