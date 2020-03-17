Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 292,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 73,900 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.41% of Terex worth $8,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,626,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,779,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,511,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,339,000 after buying an additional 874,186 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Terex alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Terex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Terex from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.07.

In other Terex news, Director David A. Sachs purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $326,400.00. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,462,571.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 50,067 shares of company stock valued at $951,605. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $34.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.51.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Terex had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 27.17%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.77%.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.