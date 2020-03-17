ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,502,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,619,000 after purchasing an additional 394,773 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 36,007 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 513.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 48,879 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 17,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $32.37 on Tuesday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.80 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.59.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.84). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.97% and a negative net margin of 81.95%. The company had revenue of $96.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $81.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

In related news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $86,561.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,004.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 13,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $687,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,304.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,414 shares of company stock worth $869,111. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

