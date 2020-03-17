Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 888,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,940 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. were worth $11,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,471,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,423,000 after purchasing an additional 33,602 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. in the 3rd quarter worth $174,000.

Shares of ETY opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.12. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $12.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.97%.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

