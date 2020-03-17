Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 28,615 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,615 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

SPSM stock opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.92. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $19.47 and a 1-year high of $33.48.

