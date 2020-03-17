Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 204.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,669 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 33,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SMG shares. ValuEngine raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.17.

In other news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 28.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $90.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.85 and a 200 day moving average of $106.80. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 12 month low of $75.91 and a 12 month high of $125.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.12. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $365.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 51.90%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

